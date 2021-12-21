Winning recipe: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley broils Davenport Central 52-33

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley put together a victorious gameplan to stop Davenport Central 52-33 on December 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on December 10, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport Assumption and Davenport Central took on Bettendorf on December 14 at Davenport Central High School. For more, click here.
