Winning recipe: Anamosa broils Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 45-32

Anamosa dumped Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 45-32 at Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon on January 31 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 25, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Marion and Anamosa took on Iowa City Regina on January 21 at Iowa City Regina High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
