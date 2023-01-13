Wilton unloads on West Liberty 90-50

Wilton left no doubt on Friday, controlling West Liberty from start to finish for a 90-50 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 13.
The last time Wilton and West Liberty played in a 71-48 game on February 8, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Wilton faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and West Liberty took on Keosauqua Van Buren on January 3 at West Liberty High School. Click here for a recap.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.