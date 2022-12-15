Wilton takes victory lap past Marengo Iowa Valley 88-52

Wilton earned its community's accolades after an 88-52 win over Marengo Iowa Valley for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 15.
In recent action on December 9, Wilton faced off against Iowa City Regina and Marengo Iowa Valley took on Keota on December 6 at Keota High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.