Wilton rides to cruise control win over West Liberty 71-48

Wilton painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of West Liberty's defense for a 71-48 win for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 8.
In recent action on February 1, Wilton faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and West Liberty took on West Branch on February 1 at West Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
