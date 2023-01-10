Wilton overcomes West Branch 84-69

Wilton called "game" in the waning moments of an 84-69 defeat of West Branch in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The last time Wilton and West Branch played in a 63-34 game on December 14, 2021. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Wilton faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and West Branch took on Camanche on January 3 at West Branch High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.