Wilton outlasts Wellman Mid-Prairie in topsy-turvy battle 77-65

Wilton knocked off Wellman Mid-Prairie 77-65 on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
Last season, Wellman Mid-Prairie and Wilton faced off on February 1, 2022 at Wilton High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Wilton faced off against Tipton and Wellman Mid-Prairie took on West Liberty on January 20 at West Liberty High School. For more, click here.
