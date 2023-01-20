Wilton hammers Tipton 71-43

Wilton flexed its muscle and floored Tipton 71-43 on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Wilton and Tipton squared off with February 4, 2022 at Wilton High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Wilton faced off against West Liberty and Tipton took on Anamosa on January 7 at Tipton High School. For a full recap, click here.
