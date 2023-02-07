Wilton showed no mercy to Durant, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 74-48 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on February 7.

The last time Wilton and Durant played in a 68-37 game on December 7, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 2, Wilton faced off against Alburnett . For a full recap, click here. Durant took on West Branch on January 31 at Durant High School. Click here for a recap.

