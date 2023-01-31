 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wilton escapes West Liberty in thin win 61-56

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Wilton wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 61-56 over West Liberty on January 31 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Wilton and West Liberty played in a 71-48 game on February 8, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Wilton faced off against Tipton . For results, click here. West Liberty took on West Branch on January 24 at West Branch High School. Click here for a recap.

