Wilton collects skin-tight win against Goose Lake Northeast 55-52

Wilton found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Goose Lake Northeast 55-52 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 11.
In recent action on December 4, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Wilton took on Iowa City Regina on December 3 at Wilton High School. For a full recap, click here.
