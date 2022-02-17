Williamsburg's convoy passes Cascade 68-50

Saddled up and ready to go, Williamsburg spurred past Cascade 68-50 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 17.
Recently on February 11 , Williamsburg squared up on Marion in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.