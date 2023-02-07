Williamsburg controlled the action to earn an impressive 75-48 win against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

The last time Williamsburg and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana played in a 73-59 game on January 18, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Williamsburg faced off against Center Point CPU . For results, click here. Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana took on Center Point CPU on January 31 at Center Point-Urbana High School. Click here for a recap.

