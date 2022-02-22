Williamsburg takes down Dyersville Beckman 65-43

Williamsburg's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 65-43 win over Dyersville Beckman on February 22 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 17, Williamsburg faced off against Cascade and Dyersville Beckman took on West Branch on February 17 at Dyersville Beckman Catholic High School. Click here for a recap
Williamsburg's shooting stormed to a 33-11 lead over Dyersville Beckman at halftime.
The Raiders' determination showed as they carried a 46-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
