Williamsburg survives taut tilt with Manchester West Delaware 54-52

A sigh of relief filled the air in Williamsburg's locker room after Tuesday's 54-52 win against Manchester West Delaware for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 11.

The Hawks authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Raiders 15-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Williamsburg opened a narrow 30-23 gap over Manchester West Delaware at halftime.

Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Raiders had enough offense to deny the Hawks in the end.

