Williamsburg survives taut tilt with Manchester West Delaware 54-52

A sigh of relief filled the air in Williamsburg's locker room after Tuesday's 54-52 win against Manchester West Delaware for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 11.
In recent action on January 4, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Solon and Williamsburg took on Vinton-Shellsburg on January 4 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. For more, click here.
The Hawks authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Raiders 15-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Williamsburg opened a narrow 30-23 gap over Manchester West Delaware at halftime.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but the Raiders had enough offense to deny the Hawks in the end.
