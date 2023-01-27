Williamsburg squeaks past Center Point CPU in tight tilt 71-63

Williamsburg fans held their breath in an uneasy 71-63 victory over Center Point CPU at Williamsburg High on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Williamsburg and Center Point CPU squared off with January 28, 2022 at Center Point-Urbana High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Williamsburg faced off against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Center Point CPU took on Vinton-Shellsburg on January 20 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School. For more, click here.
