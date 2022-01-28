Williamsburg sews up Center Point CPU 55-47

Williamsburg broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Center Point CPU 55-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, Center Point CPU faced off against South Tama County and Williamsburg took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on January 18 at Williamsburg High School. For more, click here.
