Williamsburg pockets solid victory over Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 68-64

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Williamsburg didn't mind, dispatching Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 68-64 on December 21 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The Clippers showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-11 advantage over the Raiders as the first quarter ended.
The Clippers came from behind to grab the advantage 33-29 at intermission over the Raiders.
The Clippers had a 44-43 edge on the Raiders at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
