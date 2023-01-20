Williamsburg overcomes Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 76-62

Williamsburg pushed past Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana for a 76-62 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Williamsburg and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana squared off with January 18, 2022 at Williamsburg High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana faced off against Center Point CPU and Williamsburg took on Waverly-Sr on January 14 at Williamsburg High School. For results, click here.
