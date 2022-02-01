Williamsburg darts by South Tama County in easy victory 74-42

Williamsburg dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 74-42 victory over South Tama County during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 21, South Tama County faced off against Center Point CPU and Williamsburg took on Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana on January 18 at Williamsburg High School. Click here for a recap
