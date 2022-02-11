Wiggley’s 26 points not enough as Waterloo East falls to Dubuque Hempstead, 62-58

The Waterloo East Trojans fell to 4-14 on the season following a loss to Dubuque Hempstead Friday night.

Trojans head coach Brent Carmichael said the loss does not deter his players and the team remains focused on it's goal to win in sub-state.

“We have one goal,” Carmichael said. “We use a game like this, and the games prior to this, as fuel for the 21st when we visit Marshalltown.”

In the first quarter, Dubuque Hempstead senior center Cameron Fens hit his first five shots as the Mustangs held a 16-10 lead with one minute remaining in the quarter.

However, a 6-0 run capped off by a Jamauryus Bradford-Gates steal and layup, tied the game at 16-16 at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans struck first in a back-and-forth second quarter as Martez Wiggley went to work under the basket. The junior forward exploded for eight points in the second quarter to lead the Trojans to a 29-28 halftime lead. Kewone Jones added nine points on three triples to start off a hot night from beyond the arc.

The Trojans came out of the break on a 7-2 run to force a Mustangs timeout with just over 4 minutes remaining in the third quarter. Following the timeout, the Trojans kept up their offensive attack and closed out the third quarter with a 43-36 lead.

In the fourth quarter, neither team was able to grapple momentum away from the other, but fouls put the Mustangs into the double bonus early. Exploiting their foul advantage, Dubuque Hempstead took a 54-51 lead with 35 seconds on the clock.

DeJuan Rambus connected on a triple to tie the game 54-54 with 10 seconds left on the clock.

Out of a Dubuque Hempstead timeout, Bradford-Gates stole the ball off the inbounds play to give East a chance to win the game at the buzzer. A controversial call from the officials ruled a last second layup from Wiggley no good.

Tied 54-54, Dubuque Hempstead pulled away in the overtime period to win the game 62-58.

Wiggley finished the game with 26 points on 13-for-23 shooting. Cedar Valley star Jones finished the game with 17 points. Jones did most of his damage from three as the junior forward shot 5-of-9 from deep.

“I am proud of my boys,” Carmichael said. “They played their butts off tonight.”

Waterloo East travels to Iowa City to take on the Iowa City Liberty Lightning on Saturday, Feb. 12.

