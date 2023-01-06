West Union NFV busts Maynard West Central 72-44

West Union NFV showed it had the juice to douse Maynard West Central in a points barrage during a 72-44 win in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 6.
The last time West Union NFV and Maynard West Central played in a 75-46 game on February 4, 2022. Click here for a recap.
