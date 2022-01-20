West Union NFV blitzes Oelwein in convincing fashion 50-30

West Union NFV's river of points eventually washed away Oelwein in a 50-30 offensive cavalcade in Iowa boys basketball action on January 20.
The Tigerhawks jumped in front of the Huskies 11-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Tigerhawks' shooting stomped on to a 50-30 lead over the Huskies at the half.
