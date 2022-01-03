West Liberty triumphs in strong showing over Letts Louisa-Muscatine 55-31

West Liberty offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Letts Louisa-Muscatine with an all-around effort during this 55-31 victory in Iowa boys basketball on January 3.

West Liberty jumped in front of Letts Louisa-Muscatine 13-4 to begin the second quarter.

West Liberty kept a 20-19 halftime margin at Letts Louisa-Muscatine's expense.

The Comets' leverage showed as they carried a 37-25 lead into the fourth quarter.

