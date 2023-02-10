West Liberty turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 56-44 win over Anamosa at Anamosa High on February 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on February 3, Anamosa faced off against Dyersville Beckman. West Liberty took on Durant on February 3 at West Liberty High School.

