West Liberty nips Iowa City Regina in scare 70-65

Early action on the scoreboard pushed West Liberty to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Iowa City Regina 70-65 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 7.

Tough to find an edge early, West Liberty and Iowa City Regina fashioned a 10-10 stalemate through the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 30-30 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

West Liberty broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 35-34 lead over Iowa City Regina.

West Liberty put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Iowa City Regina 35-31 in the last stanza.

