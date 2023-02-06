West Liberty survived Van Horne Benton in a 56-53 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 6.

West Liberty drew first blood by forging a 16-10 margin over Van Horne Benton after the first quarter.

The Comets fought to a 31-23 half margin at the Bobcats' expense.

Van Horne Benton rallied in the third quarter by making it 43-37.

The Comets maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 16-13 in the final quarter.

