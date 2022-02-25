West Des Moines Valley rains down on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 60-42

Stretched out and finally snapped, West Des Moines Valley put just enough pressure on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson to earn a 60-42 victory on February 25 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Tigers made the first move by forging a 10-0 margin over the J-Hawks after the first quarter.

West Des Moines Valley's shooting darted to a 24-12 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson at the intermission.

The Tigers' reign showed as they carried a 42-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.