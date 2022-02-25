 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

West Des Moines Valley rains down on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 60-42

  • 0

Stretched out and finally snapped, West Des Moines Valley put just enough pressure on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson to earn a 60-42 victory on February 25 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Recently on February 15 , Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson squared up on Iowa City in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The Tigers made the first move by forging a 10-0 margin over the J-Hawks after the first quarter.

West Des Moines Valley's shooting darted to a 24-12 lead over Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson at the intermission.

The Tigers' reign showed as they carried a 42-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News