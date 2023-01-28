 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Des Moines Valley darts by Iowa City in easy victory 77-44

West Des Moines Valley unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Iowa City 77-44 Saturday on January 28 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 23, Iowa City faced off against Fairfield. For results, click here.

