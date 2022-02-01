West Branch soars over West Liberty 60-35

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but West Branch broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 60-35 explosion on West Liberty in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 21, West Liberty faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and West Branch took on Tipton on January 25 at West Branch High School.
