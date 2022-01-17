West Branch slips past Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon 45-44

West Branch poked just enough holes in Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon's defense to garner a taut 45-44 victory on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Mustangs got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 26-17 margin over the Bears at half.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon enjoyed a 34-31 lead over West Branch to start the fourth quarter.

