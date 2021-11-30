 Skip to main content
West Branch pockets solid victory over Durant 70-67

West Branch knocked off Durant 70-67 in Iowa boys basketball action on November 30.

West Branch jumped in front of Durant 19-12 to begin the second quarter.

West Branch's offense stormed to a 43-27 lead over Durant at the intermission.

The Bears' leverage showed as they carried a 55-51 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bears withstood the Wildcats' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

