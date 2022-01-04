West boys pull away from East late for 60-48 win in rivalry game

Anything can happen in a rivalry game regardless of either team's record. When things are intense enough between two teams, anyone can win no matter what conventional logic might imply. Early on, Tuesday's contest between the West Wahawks and the East Trojans looked like one of those nights where anything could happen.

In the end, however, the result ended up how many would've expected.

The Wahawks shook off a slow start and separated themselves from the Trojans late to snap a three-game skid with a 60-48 victory at East High.

West (4-3, 1-2) had trouble putting points on the board early, though credit the Trojans (0-6, 0-3) for cranking up the defensive pressure. After West got off to a 5-0 start, East closed out the first quarter on a 10-0 run to take a 10-5 lead.

The Trojans continued to make shots in the second period as Kewone Jones' second trey of the night put East up 13-8 early in the second before West started to fight their way back in. Alen Dizdaric tied the game for West at 13-13 with a layup before Joes' third 3-pointer put East back in front.

East eventually went up 18-15 before West closed the opening half on a 10-0 run, including seven straight points from Dizdaric. That gave West a 25-18 halftime lead.

The third quarter continued to be a battle, but West stayed in front the entire time as East came no closer than 31-28. From that point, West fully took control, going up 41-31 and going into the fourth quarter with a 52-38 lead. The fourth quarter saw West maintain control and eventually take home the win.

"We've been working on some things over the break and hopefully we're starting to fix some of them," said head coach Cliff Berinobis. "It's really nice (to win). The kids kept their composure."

Dizdaric led the way with 17 points for the Wahawks, Tyree Gardner contributed 14 points and Jahlil Manago chipped in 13.

For East, it was another frustrating setback. The Trojans are still seeking their first win of the season, though at times they've showed outstanding potential. Three of their losses have come by a combined total of nine points and they hung right in with West for two and a half quarters Tuesday night. Still, head coach Brent Carmichael expressed disappointment after the game.

"We're still doing the same things," he said. "We're still making the same mistakes that we should not be making. In this conference, you can't make those mistakes. Making those mistakes will cost you games."

Jones was the game's leading scorer with 18 points while Martez Wiggley added 10 of his own.

West will next host Iowa City West on Friday while East will host Prairie the same night.

