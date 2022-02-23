West boys have a bright future on and off the court

The Waterloo West boys basketball team walked off the court for the last time this season on Tuesday night. They were on the wrong end of a 66-55 comeback victory by Cedar Rapids-Jefferson in the opening round of substate. When the game was over, however, head coach Cliff Bernobis wasn't interested in discussing basketball. He wanted to talk about the kind of life lessons he hoped the young men on his team had learned.

"We didn't really say anything about basketball (after the game) to be honest," he said. "What's more important is the structure in their life and making sure they all move forward with their life. This is just a stepping stone of what's going to happen in your life. You're going to deal with (challenges) once a week (in life). You're going to lose once a week, but what you're going to do after you lose is the important part."

The Wahawks will graduate seven seniors in total, including starters Alen Dizdaric and Tyree Gardner. Saheed Price and Blaine Zikuda also started multiple contests for West. Still, leading scorers Si'Marion Anderson and Keishaun Pendleton will be back for more next year, as will freshman Jahlil Manago (eight starts) and sophomore Jeremiah Chestnut-Rucker (three starts). That's to say, on the court the Wahawks are in good shape.

"We'll have (multiple) starters coming back and there's no question that will be a positive," Bernobis said. "I think moving forward we've got some guys that can score underneath the basket."

While Bernobis was excited for the future on the court, he also highlighted what this years senior class meant to the program. He was also excited for what they'll continue to accomplish off the court moving forward.

"The senior group this year was just a great bunch of kids," he said. "They're great kids. I can't say enough about them. They have a 3.2 GPA overall between the seniors...That's what I want to think about. They're just great kids."

