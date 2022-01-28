West boys edge out East in rivalry thriller

By the end of the first quarter, the boys basketball game between Waterloo West and Waterloo East looked like it would go the same way the girls game went just before.

It didn't look like that by the end of it, that's for sure.

East challenged the Wahawks throughout the night and got as close as one point late in the fourth quarter. West did enough to stay in front, however, and made their free throws late to earn a 60-51 victory. West is now 5-6 overall and 3-6 in conference while East is 3-9 overall and 2-5 in conference.

After going up 15-9 in the opening quarter, the Wahawks closed the period on an 8-2 run including a three-pointer from Keishaun Pendleton with 1.2 seconds left. That put West up 23-11, the same first quarter score as the girls game before them. Pendleton was a man on a mission as he already scored 13 points by that time.

East-West is considered a classic rivalry for a reason, however, as neither team knows how to quit when facing the other. East's defense clamped down in the second quarter and Kewone Jones helped the offense do enough to cut the deficit to 28-23 entering the locker room.

The third period was neck-and-neck as each team seemed to respond to every basket. The Trojans caught fire late, however, and closed the period on a 6-2 run, including a buzzer beater by Jones on the putback of his own miss to cut it to 42-41. Jones was absolutely fantastic on the night with 25 points.

The two rivals went back to trading baskets in the fourth as the Trojans kept it between one and three points for most of the period. With 2:33 remaining and West up 52-47, however, standout Tyree Gardner fouled out, giving the Trojans a golden opportunity. Jones made a pair of free throws to pull East within three and after Pendleton made a shot, Wise J'Kwon answered with an alley-oop dunk to get the Trojans within three, 54-51, with 1:14 left. From there, however, the Wahawks made their free throws and East couldn't score again, leading to the West victory.

"Our whole thing tonight was keeping our composure," said head coach Cliff Berinobis. "We knew (East) would make runs and I thought how we responded was really the key to the game."

Pendleton finished the night with 26 points while Si'Marion Anderson and Alen Dizdaric each added 11. In addition to Jones' 25, Jamauryus Bradford-Gates contributed 10 of his own.

East will return to play against Iowa City West on Saturday while West will play Charles City on Monday.

