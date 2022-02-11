West Bend-Mallard takes a toll on Northwood-Kensett 63-53

Playing with a winning hand, West Bend-Mallard trumped Northwood-Kensett 63-53 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Recently on February 4 , Northwood-Kensett squared up on Osage in a basketball game . For more, click here.
