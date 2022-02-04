Wellman Mid-Prairie survives taut tilt with West Branch 51-46

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Wellman Mid-Prairie nabbed it to nudge past West Branch 51-46 in Iowa boys basketball action on February 4.
Wellman Mid-Prairie's offense jumped to a 27-20 lead over West Branch at the half.
West Branch fought to an interesting fourth quarter, yet Wellman Mid-Prairie would not be denied in finishing off this victory.
