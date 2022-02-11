Wellman Mid-Prairie sprints past Monticello 65-50

Wellman Mid-Prairie trucked Monticello on the road to a 65-50 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 4, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against West Branch and Monticello took on Goose Lake Northeast on February 1 at Monticello High School. For more, click here.
