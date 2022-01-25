 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wellman Mid-Prairie paints near-perfect picture in win over Iowa City Regina 55-24

  • 0

Wellman Mid-Prairie's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Iowa City Regina during a 55-24 blowout for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 25.

In recent action on January 20, Iowa City Regina faced off against Tipton and Wellman Mid-Prairie took on Durant on January 11 at Durant High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Is The MLB HOF voting outdated?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News