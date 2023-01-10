Wellman Mid-Prairie nips Iowa City Regina in taut scare 58-52

With little to no wiggle room, Wellman Mid-Prairie nosed past Iowa City Regina 58-52 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 10.
Iowa City Regina showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-15 advantage over Wellman Mid-Prairie as the first quarter ended.
The Golden Hawks kept a 27-26 half margin at the Regals' expense.
Iowa City Regina came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Wellman Mid-Prairie 44-43.
The Golden Hawks put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 15-8 edge in the final quarter.
Last season, Wellman Mid-Prairie and Iowa City Regina faced off on January 25, 2022 at Iowa City Regina High School.
