 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wellman Mid-Prairie edges West Liberty in tough test 50-48

  • 0

Wellman Mid-Prairie finally found a way to top West Liberty 50-48 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 20.

Last season, Wellman Mid-Prairie and West Liberty squared off with November 30, 2021 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 13, West Liberty faced off against Wilton and Wellman Mid-Prairie took on Iowa City Regina on January 10 at Wellman Mid-Prairie High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News