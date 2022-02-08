Webster City tenderizes Clear Lake 57-35

Webster City's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Clear Lake 57-35 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 3, Clear Lake faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Webster City took on Waverly-Sr on January 29 at Webster City High School. For more, click here.
Webster City broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-28 lead over Clear Lake.
