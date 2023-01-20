Wayland WACO chalks up convincing victory over Columbus Junction Columbus 94-29

Wayland WACO put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Columbus Junction Columbus for a 94-29 victory at Columbus Junction Columbus Community High on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

