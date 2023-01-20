Wayland WACO chalks up convincing victory over Columbus Junction Columbus 94-29

Wayland WACO put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Columbus Junction Columbus for a 94-29 victory at Columbus Junction Columbus Community High on January 20 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 13, Columbus Junction Columbus faced off against Letts Louisa-Muscatine and Wayland WACO took on Kalona Hillcrest Academy on January 12 at Kalona Hillcrest Academy. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.