Waverly-Sr severs Webster City's hopes 49-34

Waverly-Sr notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Webster City 49-34 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.
The Go-Hawks moved in front of the Lynx 20-12 to begin the second quarter.
Waverly-Sr's offense breathed fire to a 36-20 lead over Webster City at the intermission.
Waverly-Sr's power showed as it carried a 42-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
Both squads drew cheers for fourth-quarter scores, but the period resulted in a 7-7 draw, which were all the Go-Hawks needed.
In recent action on February 12, Waverly-Sr faced off against Cedar Falls and Webster City took on Clear Lake on February 8 at Clear Lake High School. For more, click here.
