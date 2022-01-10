Waverly-Sr severs Van Horne Benton's hopes 53-41

Waverly-Sr grabbed a 53-41 victory at the expense of Van Horne Benton on January 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 4, Van Horne Benton faced off against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana and Waverly-Sr took on Mason City on January 4 at Mason City High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
