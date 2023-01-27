Waverly-Sr secures a win over Waukon 62-47

Waverly-Sr handed Waukon a tough 62-47 loss on January 27 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 21, Waverly-Sr faced off against Van Horne Benton and Waukon took on Monticello on January 14 at Waukon High School. Click here for a recap.
