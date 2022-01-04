Waverly-Sr rides quick start to gallop over Mason City 59-45

Waverly-Sr rocketed in front early and held off Mason City's rally for a 59-45 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 4.
Recently on December 21 , Waverly-Sr squared up on Cresco Crestwood in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave Waverly-Sr a 41-22 lead over Mason City.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.