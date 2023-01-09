Waverly-Sr rains down on Waukon 88-41

Waverly-Sr's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Waukon 88-41 in Iowa boys basketball on January 9.
Recently on January 3, Waverly-Sr squared off with Center Point CPU in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.