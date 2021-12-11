 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waverly-Sr rains all over Waterloo Columbus 64-32

Waverly-Sr's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Waterloo Columbus during a 64-32 blowout on December 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

In recent action on December 4, Waterloo Columbus faced off against Waterloo West and Waverly-Sr took on Cedar Rapids Xavier on December 4 at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News