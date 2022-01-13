 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Waverly-Sr overcomes New Hampton in competitive affair 55-47

  • 0

Waverly-Sr upended New Hampton for a narrow 55-47 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

New Hampton authored a promising start, taking advantage of Waverly-Sr 7-5 at the end of the first quarter.

The Chickasaws climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 17-11 lead at half.

Waverly-Sr got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 44-30 to finish the game in style.

In recent action on January 7, Waverly-Sr faced off against Decorah and New Hampton took on Fairbank Wapsie Valley on January 8 at New Hampton High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Novak Djokovic still faces possible deportation from Australia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News