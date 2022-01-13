Waverly-Sr overcomes New Hampton in competitive affair 55-47

Waverly-Sr upended New Hampton for a narrow 55-47 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

New Hampton authored a promising start, taking advantage of Waverly-Sr 7-5 at the end of the first quarter.

The Chickasaws climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 17-11 lead at half.

Waverly-Sr got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 44-30 to finish the game in style.

