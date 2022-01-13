Waverly-Sr overcomes New Hampton in competitive affair 55-47

Waverly-Sr upended New Hampton for a narrow 55-47 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
New Hampton authored a promising start, taking advantage of Waverly-Sr 7-5 at the end of the first quarter.
The Chickasaws climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 17-11 lead at half.
Waverly-Sr got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 44-30 to finish the game in style.
In recent action on January 7, Waverly-Sr faced off against Decorah and New Hampton took on Fairbank Wapsie Valley on January 8 at New Hampton High School. For more, click here.
